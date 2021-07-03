The Wild Center in Tupper Lake reopens indoor exhibits

TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WWTI) — All exhibits are now open to the public at the Wild Center. The iconic North Country nature facility announced on July 1 that indoor exhibits were reopened, and now visitors are permitted back inside the main museum building to utilize indoor amenities.

This includes the Center’s Living River. This indoor loop trail is a walking tour with 12 stops that takes guests on a journey through the Adirondack mountains. The trail begins at the summit of an Adirondack High Peak and takes visitors past forests, waterfalls, rivers, streams, bogs, and lakes.

The one-way trail also includes over 900 live creatures.

The reopening announcement also includes the expansion of the Wild Center’s food service. Guests are now able to pre-order brown bag lunches from The Waterside Café for pickup and consumption outside. This is in addition to the Snack Bar.