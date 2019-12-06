The Reading League helping teachers, students succeed

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New test results show that American teenagers haven’t progressed in reading in nearly two decades. But in Central New York, there appears to be a shining example of teachers using tested research to produce results.

The Lyncourt Union Free School District in Syracuse is getting help from the organization called The Reading League to help teachers and students succeed. The non-profit organization works to fundamentally change the way our children learn to read.

When Lyncourt adopted the approach three years ago, it all started with extensive training.

“We invested not just in elementary classroom teachers, but our ESL teachers, our teachers who are reading specialists, our special education teachers,” District Data and Curriculum Coordinator Amy Rotundo said. “And we’ve even been working with teacher assistants, just training everybody.”

When they took the training to the classroom, in just two years they saw a 31 percent increase in students reading at above grade level, and 70 percent of students were reading at or above proficiency.