SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Girl Scout season is here, and everyone is searching for their favorite cookie this time of year. After the new cookie, Raspberry Rally, was introduced, people can’t get Girl Scout Cookies off their minds and out of their Google search history.

Each state in the United States has a favorite cookie and by looking at Google Trends and cookie searches, people are revealing their favorite cookies.

According to the Girl Scouts website, the most popular and best-selling cookies include Thin Mints® , Caramel deLites®/Samoas®, Peanut Butter Patties®/Tagalongs®, Adventurefuls™ and Do-si-dos®/Peanut Butter Sandwich.

Using this data from Girl Scouts and Google Trends, we can tell what cookie people love in each state by the search volume of the top cookies.

Top Girl Scout cookie in New York State: Thin Mints

The reigning champion, Thin Mints are the most searched cookie in New York State with 30% of New Yorkers searching for it on Google. However, following close behind is the Samoa with 22%. The least popular cookie is Do-si-dos with 11%.

When looking into each county in New York State, the differences are striking. The Thin Mints are very popular in Eastern New York, but the Samoas are the most popular in Western New York.

Most popular Girl Scout cookies in the U.S.

There were lots of different results for Girl Scout cookie Google search trends in each state, however, the most popular searched cookies were the Thin Mints.

Then next popular cookie was the Samoas, following behind with the Tagalongs, Adventurefuls and lastly the Do-si-dos