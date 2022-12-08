ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — From the sparkling Rockefeller Center Christmas tree to the Rockettes of Radio City Music Hall, New York City epitomizes holiday spirit. With so many things to do and see in the city, and across the state these next few weeks, we also need to find time to relax and re-energize in between, before and after each holiday activity.

A great way to do that is to watch a holiday film, staying in the spirit of the season. Which prompts the question: What are the top holiday movies in the Empire State?

Utilizing Google Trends to solidify its methodology, EmpireStakes.com analyzed the most popular Christmas movies of New York residents by looking at the search results of each movie around Christmas for the past five years. The movies included the 40 most popular Christmas movies over the past year, based on global traffic from AhRefs.com.

The iconic Home Alone, starring Macaulay Culkin and Joe Pesci, topped the list with 35% of New Yorkers showing interest. Not far behind was the animated holiday classic, The Polar Express, which garnered interest from 20%.

Will Ferrell’s legendary performance in Elf came in third with 16% interest. The everlasting A Christmas Story, starring Peter Billingsley and Melinda Dillion, finished just a percentage point below third, with 15% looking to watch. Rounding out the top five was Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, with 14% interest.