New York City Marathon returns in November

Race director Ted Metellus says the return of the race after a one-year hiatus “will showcase our great city’s strength, inspiration, and determination.”

The race was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Runners registered for last year’s marathon were provided the option to receive a full refund of their entry fee or a guaranteed complimentary entry for the 2021, 2022, or 2023 New York City Marathon. This year’s race will accommodate all runners who chose to run in 2021.

Among the more than 30,000 runners who were registered prior to the cancellation last year, NYRR said 54% chose to run this year.

In order to prioritize the 2020 marathon runners who were already guaranteed entry, a drawing will not be held for this year’s marathon. Registration for runners with guaranteed entry will begin June 8 and last for one week.

NYRR’s guidelines for the marathon will include social distancing, elimination of touchpoints, enhanced health and safety protocols, and testing and tracing. Runners should be prepared to provide a negative COVID-19 test result or proof of a complete vaccination series prior to running.

The fourth annual Virtual New York City Marathon will also return, in October. Registration for that race opens on June 10. Last year, 16,031 runners finished the virtual race.