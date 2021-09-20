NEW YORK (PIX11) — A hostess at a popular Italian staple in Manhattan was attacked after asking out-of-towners to show their proof of COVID-19 vaccination, according to police. It happened Thursday night at Carmine’s restaurant on the Upper West Side, officials said.

The hostess, 24, was assaulted by three women from Texas after she asked the women to show proof of vaccination. According to the police, she was punched in the face multiple times and sustained bruising and redness.

Authorities identified the suspects as 49-year-old Sally Lewis, 44-year-old Kaeita Rankin, and 21-year-old Tyonnie Rankin. They said all three women were charged with misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief. They were were all given desk appearance tickets and told to return in October.

“Our goal is to serve our customers great food, offer excellent service and hospitality while keeping our employees and customers safe as we comply with the government mandated COVID-19 protocols,” a spokesperson from Carmine’s said in a statement to the NYC Hospitality Alliance.

New York City rules require patrons to show proof of vaccination at many indoor businesses, including restaurants and bars.

“It’s a shocking and tragic situation when one of our valued employees is assaulted for doing their job – as required by city policies—and trying to make a living,” the restaurant said. “Our focus right now is caring for our employee and the rest of our restaurant family. We are a family-style restaurant, and this is the absolute last experience any of our employees should ever endure and any customers witness.”