ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hundreds of people rallied at the state capitol today calling on the government to support tenant protections and affordable housing in the 2024 budget.

Support for exploring good cause eviction, affordable housing and the housing voucher access program was included in both one-house budgets. Good cause measures at the local level have been challenged in the courts, with the State Supreme Appellate Court striking down Albany’s good cause eviction law earlier this year, saying it conflicted with state law.

Tenants and legislators are calling on Governor Kathy Hochul and state legislature to pass good cause statewide.

“Ask people what is it about your business model that requires you to put people out of their homes for no good reason in order to run your business,” State Senator Brian Kavanaugh said.

Governor Hochul included affordable housing in her budget proposal with the New York Housing Impact. Advocates said her plan does not do enough to protect tenants.

“People across the state are struggling to make ends meet and imagine where they’re going to live,” Anusha Mehar, Newburgh resident, said. “This kind of pressure puts people in a position to have to fight for their families and they should not have to be facing these difficult choices.”

Andrew Mangini, a spokesperson with Homeowners for an Affordable New York released a statement to News10 in response to today’s rally:

“Good cause eviction, an ill-named proposal, would be the final nail in the coffin for many small property owners. It will lead to less housing and higher rents. New Yorkers need lawmakers to ease the burden of creating and maintaining housing, not make it more difficult. Socialist activists don’t seem to understand that if you reduce the number of new units created and force small property owners to walk away from buildings, you will make the housing crisis worse – not better. We urge Governor Hochul and legislative leaders to offer solutions that will support tenants and property owners and keep good cause eviction out of the final state budget.”

The final state budget is due April 1, 2023.