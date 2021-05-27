Temporary lane closures for bridge, road construction suspended for Memorial Day Weekend across NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Temporary lane closures for bridge and road construction projects on New York State highways will be suspended during Memorial Day Weekend, Governor Cuomo announced Thursday.

The lane closures will take effect from Friday, May 28 at 6 a.m. to Tuesday, June 1 at 6 a.m. in an effort to minimize delays and traffic congestion during the holiday weekend.

NYS is urging drivers to be cautious as construction may be going on behind concrete barriers and crews could be on the roads to make emergency repairs. Drivers are still required to abide by New York’s “Move Over Law.”

Governor Cuomo says this move is to keep New Yorkers safe during this busy weekend.

“Memorial Day is one of the busiest travel holidays of the year and we want every New Yorker to enjoy the weekend and get where they need to go safely and efficiently,” said Governor Cuomo.

“We will be suspending all road and bridge construction throughout the weekend to minimize delays for travelers on the roads. As always, I urge everyone on the roads this weekend to drive safely, to remember to move over for roadside emergency and maintenance vehicles and to utilize text stops to avoid distracted driving.”

All of New York’s welcome centers, rest areas and text stops will remain open with COVID-19 safety measures in place.