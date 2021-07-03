Teen charged after attack at Auburn school goes viral

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR) — A video shared widely on social media in late June showing one girl attacking another outside Auburn Junior High School triggered an investigation by police. Now, a 13-year-old has been charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child in connection to the attack, according to the Auburn Police Department.
Police say the girl is “not aware of what led to the disagreement.”
Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler confirmed the authenticity of the viral video, saying it happened outside Holland Stadium on Wednesday, June 28. The last day of classes on the campus was Thursday, June 17.
The video shows one girl dragging another by the hair before repeatedly hitting and kicking her. The girl was treated by an ambulance at the school and was not taken to the hospital, according to police.
In a note posted to the district’s website Saturday, Auburn Superintendent Jeffrey Pirozzolo informed families that the district is working in partnership with the police department:
Thank you to all who brought the incident that occurred at Auburn Junior High School on Wednesday evening to my attention. Because this event took place after school hours and after summer break had already started, it was never officially reported to me until today. The school district is working in partnership with the Auburn Police Department to conduct a thorough investigation regarding this violent episode. Whether school is in session or not, violence on school property will not be tolerated, and those involved will be disciplined accordingly.
Again, thank you to those that brought this matter to my attention. Please do not hesitate to bring anything like this to my attention so that we can mitigate the situation as soon as possible.