Teen charged after attack at Auburn school goes viral

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR) — A video shared widely on social media in late June showing one girl attacking another outside Auburn Junior High School triggered an investigation by police. Now, a 13-year-old has been charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child in connection to the attack, according to the Auburn Police Department.

Police say the girl is “not aware of what led to the disagreement.”

Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler confirmed the authenticity of the viral video, saying it happened outside Holland Stadium on Wednesday, June 28. The last day of classes on the campus was Thursday, June 17.

The video shows one girl dragging another by the hair before repeatedly hitting and kicking her. The girl was treated by an ambulance at the school and was not taken to the hospital, according to police.

In a note posted to the district’s website Saturday, Auburn Superintendent Jeffrey Pirozzolo informed families that the district is working in partnership with the police department: