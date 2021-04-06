Take-out alcohol set to expire Tuesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The executive order that Governor Andrew Cuomo signed at the beginning of the pandemic to help restaurants and bars survive the shutdown is set to expire Tuesday.

Take-out alcohol has been extended on a month-by-month basis since it began. In late March, Cuomo signed a last-minute extension to extend it to April 6. Unless the governor extends the order again, it will expire.

There is a bill proposed in Albany that would extend to-go alcohol for two years if it is passed and signed.

