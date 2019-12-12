Syracuse offering jobs to Rochester teachers being laid off

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Teachers are facing layoffs in Rochester right in the middle of the school year and just before Christmas.

Now the Syracuse City School District is willing to hire them. School administrators are traveling to Rochester next week for interviews with the 150 teachers being laid off.

Rochester administrators overspent their budget by $30 million this year. To avoid overages next year, they plan to lay off those teachers in the middle of the school year.

The Syracuse district said they are willing to make instant job offers to the best candidates.

“Employees would be left with the unknown of how they’re going to earn a paycheck; how they’re going to support themselves and their families,” Syracuse City School District Chief Human Resources Officer Christopher Miller said. “So if we could step in and provide some support we wanted to do that.”

Syracuse is expected to hire 100 teachers before school begins next September.