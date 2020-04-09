Syracuse nurses head downstate to help during coronavirus pandemic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nearly two dozen nurses from Upstate University Hospital left Thursday morning to serve at their sister organization on Long Island, Stony Brook Medical University. The Upstate Medical community and local law enforcement officials showed up for a send-off.

Their colleagues and administrators cheered their names as they got in their cars, and took a leap of faith.

The nurses will be working alongside their downstate peers, where they’re in dire need of help in their intensive care units and emergency rooms. They will be working with those are are critically ill, battling COVID-19.

“We’re in a spot right now where we could send so she was, I thought the chief nursing officer there was going to burst into tears when I told her that we could send nurses,” said Nancy Page, the Chief Nursing Officer at Upstate.

Upstate Police, state troopers, deputies and other members of law enforcement guided them in a procession on their way out. They led the nurses on Interstate 81 toward Cortland County, where troopers and other member of law enforcement continued the escort.

“Law enforcement always stands with our medical community. And what better way to say, ‘We’re thinking of you,’” said Chief D. Paul Waltz of the New York State University Police Department at Upstate.

The nurses making the sacrifice are seen as heroes, now more than ever. However, many of them will not take that lightly.

“This is what we do every day. This is what we love to do. We have heroes inside of there. We have heroes cleaning our hospital, helping to keep it safe. You know, there’s heroes all over the place,” said Emery House, an RN at Upstate who is heading to serve on Long Island.

Many people like House say they’re scared, but they knew they have a job to do, to save lives.

“Just thank you to our nurses. We could not be prouder, I think the whole community. And just stay safe and we need you back here when you’re done,” Page said.

Stony Brook is building a 1,000-bed hospital on its football field. Members of the Army are also going to Long Island to help.

The CEO of Stony Brook made a phone call to the CEO at Upstate over the weekend, asking for staff to help out as they start that project. Those at Stony Brook have promised to return the favor should we ever need help Upstate.

As the 22 nurses head downstate, there are still more than 3,000 nurses who are serving at Upstate Hospital.

