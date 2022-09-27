ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Syracuse man was detained by law enforcement early Tuesday morning after he was found with a loaded gun in Rochester’s Frederick Douglass International Airport.

According to a tweet from TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein, the unnamed man was caught at a TSA checkpoint with a 9mm gun loaded with 14 bullets.

Representatives with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Alfonso Davis, 56, set off a metal detector while passing through the checkpoint at around 4:15 a.m. Security inspected the medical sling on Davis’ arm, and discovered the gun hidden inside.

Davis was detained without incident, officials said. According to Farbstein, Davis claimed he had forgotten he had the gun with him.

Davis is currently facing the felony charge criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, and the felony charge criminal possession of a firearm in a sensitive location.

He was transported to Monroe County Jail and as of approximately 5 p.m. is pending arraignment in Rochester City Court.

