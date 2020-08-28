Syracuse is no stranger to athletes taking a stand against social injustice

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse is no stranger to athletes taking a stand about social issues like the ones still prompting the cancellation of games across the sports landscape.

The Milwaukee Bucks refusing to play their Game 5 playoff game Wednesday touched off a string of teams sitting out or leagues canceling games.

Syracuse University Newhouse School of Broadcasting Associate Dean Hub Brown says, “Sports has always been a barometer of where we are as a society.”

A group of SU Football players known as the Syracuse 8 protested inequality and racism at the university by walking off the field during practice and sitting out the 1970 season.

“Ernie Davis being the first African American winner of the Heisman Trophy, and had to go through a lot to deal with that, and all of that was political, all of that was very difficult,” Brown tells NewsChannel 9.

But he says the size of the protest Wednesday is without precedent and it is partly due to the pandemic, which has already shown these athletes that sports can pause for issues bigger than the games.

“They see this happening, this moment and they say, you know what, we can do without sports for a little while if we can’t get our act together with these other things,” Brown says.

The conversations around the issues that prompted these athletes to stand down, he says, will go on long after they do return to play.

“It’s a tough conversation to have, it’s an emotional conversation for a lot of people. A lot of us have different experiences and there are folks who don’t always understand what those experience are and this conversation is beginning to get people to understand a little bit more about lives that they’re not living, but lives that have value in this country,” he tells NewsChannel 9.

Some SU Football players did take to Twitter to express their pain and frustration over what’s happening.

Orange Offensive Lineman Darius Tisdale said, “When will black lives matter in a country that promotes violence.”

And Tyrell Richards in one tweet simply said, “I am Jacob Blake.”

