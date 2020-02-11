Syracuse couple among thousands quarantined on cruise ship in Japan; ‘It’s not going to keep us healthy by worrying’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thousands aboard the Diamond Princess cruise are being quarantined for 14 days off the coast of Japan in Yokohama due to the coronavirus.

Among those on board are Cheryl and Paul Molesky of Syracuse.

Monday night, the couple spoke to NewsChannel 9 exclusively via Skype about how they’ve been holding up.

Their dream cruise around Asia started as beautifully as they had hoped, but their vacation is far from what they planned.

“Our 15-day cruise ended a little bit early when we had to go in to Yokohama and have health inspection through the Japanese Health Authority because of the Coronavirus,” said Cheryl and Paul.

On February 4, the turnaround of Diamond Princess was delayed to allow Japan public health authorities the opportunity to review the health status of all guests and crew on board, according to Princess Cruises.

After the Japan Ministry of Health reviewed, the cruise line was forced to cancel Diamond Princess’s next two voyages.

Princess Cruises confirmed there are 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew members aboard. The inspection confirming a total of 135 positive cases of the coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise.

“We have to stay in our room. That came from the Japanese Government and it goes to the captain of the ship and captain of the ship relays it to us,” they said.

The couple is doing their best to keep a positive attitude and remain strong for each other.

“It’s not going to keep us healthy by worrying. I mean we can’t do anything about it. We don’t know what’s going to happen day to day. at this point we don’t even know how we’re going to get home. but all we can do is just go with the flow and try to be happy while we’re here,” Cheryl explained.

It’s not the vacation they planned for, but it’s a trip Cheryl and Paul will never forget. They’re remaining hopeful they’ll soon be back home healthy and safe.

Using YouTube, the couple is keeping their family, friends and community informed with the extraordinary circumstance they’re in. Click here to see their journey.

Watch more of Cheryl and Paul’s Skype Interview:

Exclusive Skype Interview: Cheryl and Paul Molesky

