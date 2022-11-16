ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Farm Bureau’s Market Basket Survey has found the price of Thanksgiving dinner increased 26% since last year. The average price including a 16-pound turkey, and other traditional items is around $66 compared to last year at $52.

The NY Farm Bureau explains this has been the greatest increase since the survey began more than three decades ago, making it more difficult for families to afford a big holiday dinner. The American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) 37th annual informal national price survey found the average national cost of this year’s feast is $64.05, or $2.34 cents less than New York’s number. Although prices are rising, the Bureau adds context stating New Yorkers still enjoy one of the most affordable food supplies in the world at just under $6.64 per person for a family of 10.

Darleen Krisher-Meehan, chair of New York Farm Bureau’s Promotion and Education Committee states, “New Yorkers continue to face challenges at the grocery store, but the supply of food remains strong in this country thanks to our farmers and farmworkers who continue to produce amidst their own price and labor challenges. The best plan of attack for shoppers is to do comparison shopping to find the best deals near you. We expect more people to purchase store brand and frozen food items compared to years past because of the ongoing inflation.”

Prices shoppers may find leading up to Thanksgiving

Frozen, Self-Basting Turkey 16 lb 2021: $23.28 2022: $30.31

Herb-seasoned cube stuffing 14oz 2021: $2.29 2022: $4.03

Enriched Brown & Serve Rolls 12 oz./12 per pkg 2021: $3.05 2022: $4.42

Gallon of Whole Milk 2021: $3.42 2022: $3.86

Frozen Green Peas 16oz. pkg 2021: $1.34 2022: $1.94

Libby’s Pumpkin Pie Mix 30oz. can 2021: $3.69 2022: $3.87

9 in. frozen pie shell 2021: $2.89 2022: $3.72

Whipping Cream ½ pint carton 2021: $2.00 2022: $2.66

Carrot/Celery Veggie Tray 2021: $.99 2022: $1.09

Sweet Potatoes 3 lbs 2021: $3.19 2022: $3.66

Package of Fresh Cranberries 2021: $3.00 2022: $2.70

Miscellaneous Ingredients 2021: $3.45 2022: $4.13

Classic Thanksgiving Total 2021: $52.59 2022: $66.39

Half Bone-in Ham, 4 lbs 2021: $9.89 2022: $10.08

Russet Potatoes, 5 lb. bag 2021: $3.35 2022: $3.58

Frozen Green Beans, 16 oz. pkg 2021: $1.48 2022: $2.11

Expanded Dinner Total Price 2021: $67.31 2022: $82.16



The New York numbers revealed price increases over last year in nearly every category, except for fresh cranberries which saw a 30-cent decrease. The most notable increases were for stuffing mix, brown-and-serve rolls, and frozen pie crusts. More details and information on the survey can be found on the New York Farm Bureau website.