ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Farm Bureau’s Market Basket Survey has found the price of Thanksgiving dinner increased 26% since last year. The average price including a 16-pound turkey, and other traditional items is around $66 compared to last year at $52.
The NY Farm Bureau explains this has been the greatest increase since the survey began more than three decades ago, making it more difficult for families to afford a big holiday dinner. The American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) 37th annual informal national price survey found the average national cost of this year’s feast is $64.05, or $2.34 cents less than New York’s number. Although prices are rising, the Bureau adds context stating New Yorkers still enjoy one of the most affordable food supplies in the world at just under $6.64 per person for a family of 10.
Darleen Krisher-Meehan, chair of New York Farm Bureau’s Promotion and Education Committee states, “New Yorkers continue to face challenges at the grocery store, but the supply of food remains strong in this country thanks to our farmers and farmworkers who continue to produce amidst their own price and labor challenges. The best plan of attack for shoppers is to do comparison shopping to find the best deals near you. We expect more people to purchase store brand and frozen food items compared to years past because of the ongoing inflation.”
Prices shoppers may find leading up to Thanksgiving
- Frozen, Self-Basting Turkey 16 lb
- 2021: $23.28
- 2022: $30.31
- Herb-seasoned cube stuffing 14oz
- 2021: $2.29
- 2022: $4.03
- Enriched Brown & Serve Rolls 12 oz./12 per pkg
- 2021: $3.05
- 2022: $4.42
- Gallon of Whole Milk
- 2021: $3.42
- 2022: $3.86
- Frozen Green Peas 16oz. pkg
- 2021: $1.34
- 2022: $1.94
- Libby’s Pumpkin Pie Mix 30oz. can
- 2021: $3.69
- 2022: $3.87
- 9 in. frozen pie shell
- 2021: $2.89
- 2022: $3.72
- Whipping Cream ½ pint carton
- 2021: $2.00
- 2022: $2.66
- Carrot/Celery Veggie Tray
- 2021: $.99
- 2022: $1.09
- Sweet Potatoes 3 lbs
- 2021: $3.19
- 2022: $3.66
- Package of Fresh Cranberries
- 2021: $3.00
- 2022: $2.70
- Miscellaneous Ingredients
- 2021: $3.45
- 2022: $4.13
- Classic Thanksgiving Total
- 2021: $52.59
- 2022: $66.39
- Half Bone-in Ham, 4 lbs
- 2021: $9.89
- 2022: $10.08
- Russet Potatoes, 5 lb. bag
- 2021: $3.35
- 2022: $3.58
- Frozen Green Beans, 16 oz. pkg
- 2021: $1.48
- 2022: $2.11
- Expanded Dinner Total Price
- 2021: $67.31
- 2022: $82.16
The New York numbers revealed price increases over last year in nearly every category, except for fresh cranberries which saw a 30-cent decrease. The most notable increases were for stuffing mix, brown-and-serve rolls, and frozen pie crusts. More details and information on the survey can be found on the New York Farm Bureau website.