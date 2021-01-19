Surge in gun sales hurting small businesses in the industry

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New Yorkers are flocking to gun and ammunition stores, but with sales higher than ever, it could end up having a negative impact on local shops.

Frank’s Gun and Tackle Shop in Amsterdam has had a constant flow of customers looking for firearms and ammunition. For many Americans, a feeling of unrest has developed after a series of events over the past year, which has had a positive impact on the market, owner John Havlick said.

Havlick said the number of sales is unlike anything he has ever seen. Customers have been coming out in droves to purchase rifles, handguns, ammunition, and anything they can get their hands on as stock quickly dwindles.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, in the year 2020 alone, the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) has performed over 39 million background checks for individuals looking to purchase a firearm.

Though an increase in traffic is a good thing, Havlick said, limitations in production has put a strain on many small shops looking to compete with big box stores because they don’t have the storage or floor space to make large orders.

Havlick said that even though sales have never been higher, you may still see small businesses close as they try to compete and get products on their shelves.

“It’s the bigger shops that do the majority of the business are probably going to get the majority of the product,” he said. “So when you don’t have anything coming in, you may see a lot of shops not continue because they can’t get product anymore. How do you sell from empty cart?”