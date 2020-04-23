Live Now
SUNY to hold eSports tournament to financially benefit students

New York News
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The SUNY system is lauching a massive eSports tournament to help raise money for emergency relief efforts to benefit students across the SUNY system.

The tournament starts on Monday and will last three weeks. Participating students will represent their college, and all winnings will go to student emergency funds and each student’s respective school.

The SUNY Chancellor eSports Challenge is co-sponsored by Extreme Networks, which is offering a $20,000 prize pool.

“This esports tournament fosters an engaging and competitive virtual event for our campuses that also raises funding for ‘HASH-TAG SUNY-Together,’ our philanthropic campaign that supports our students deeply impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

SUNY CHANCELLOR KRISTINA JOHNSON

