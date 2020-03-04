SUNY study abroad students to return to US amid coronavirus outbreak

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State University of New York students, who are currently studying abroad in countries with high prevalence of novel coronavirus, will return to the United States.

In addition to returning to the U.S., Gov. Andrew Cuomo said SUNY schools will review all study abroad programs ahead of potential expanded travel restrictions by the federal government.

The University at Albany previously told NEWS10 ABC it was suspending its spring semester programs in China, but a spokesperson said they have nine students in Italy and 10 in South Korea.

The university released the following statement at that time:

“Since concerns about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) first began, the University at Albany has been closely monitoring the situation with guidance from our local health departments and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and communicating with our campus community. While the University has suspended spring semester programs in China, at this time we are not suspending additional programs. However, we continue to monitor the situation with our partner universities abroad and will reassess as needed.”

On Tuesday, the Governor signed off on the $40 million emergency funding legislation to combat the virus. The money will go toward equipment and staffing.

Currently, there are two confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York.

The first case was a 39-year-old healthcare worker in Manhattan, who recently traveled to Iran. She is at home with her husband, who is also being tested.

The second case is a 50-year-old man from Westchester County, who works in Manhattan and is now in the hospital.

Cuomo also said more cases are expected as the outbreak spreads and testing increases. He said two families in Buffalo, who traveled to the area in Italy that had an outbreak, are being tested. They are isolated at home.

Washington State reported its ninth death from the virus on Tuesday, but health officials continue to report that the risk to Americans is very low.

