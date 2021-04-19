SUNY receives funding increase to help students from economically-disadvantaged communities

VALHALLA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras announced on Friday that SUNY received a 20% increase in funding for the longstanding Educational Opportunity Program, which helps students from economically-disadvantaged communities succeed in graduating from college. With this increase being the first new investment in EOP in the last five years, SUNY secured $6.4 million in the 2022 fiscal year state budget. It is the single largest increase in the program’s recent history.
SUNY says the program has been credited as being one of the country’s most successful college access programs, and is integral for broadening access to a higher education for more students. They add that this funding will open the door to hundreds, if not thousands, of additional EOP students.
The additional operating revenue will help expand EOP to more SUNY campuses and increase student resources to help EOP students succeed in associate’s and bachelor’s degree programs. It would also cover additional funding to implement Chancellor Malatras’ first-ever statewide initiative to help more EOP students get into SUNY’s medical universities, announced in February.
EOP is one of our most successful programs within SUNY to provide access and success for a more equitable playing field for students who need it most—those who haven’t been afforded the academic or financial support to even think college was a possibility. And for SUNY, it was the first priority from our recently announced Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion 25-point action plan to expand this program for more students and into other academic opportunities within our medical schools. When I hear the stories from our EOP students, I continue to be amazed by where they came from and how much they have achieved for themselves on our SUNY campuses, and this is a tremendous point of pride for all of us here.SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras