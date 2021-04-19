SUNY receives funding increase to help students from economically-disadvantaged communities

VALHALLA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras announced on Friday that SUNY received a 20% increase in funding for the longstanding Educational Opportunity Program, which helps students from economically-disadvantaged communities succeed in graduating from college. With this increase being the first new investment in EOP in the last five years, SUNY secured $6.4 million in the 2022 fiscal year state budget. It is the single largest increase in the program’s recent history.

SUNY says the program has been credited as being one of the country’s most successful college access programs, and is integral for broadening access to a higher education for more students. They add that this funding will open the door to hundreds, if not thousands, of additional EOP students.

The additional operating revenue will help expand EOP to more SUNY campuses and increase student resources to help EOP students succeed in associate’s and bachelor’s degree programs. It would also cover additional funding to implement Chancellor Malatras’ first-ever statewide initiative to help more EOP students get into SUNY’s medical universities, announced in February.