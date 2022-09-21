ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Professor of Nanoscale Engineering Dr. Ji Ung Lee of the State University of New York Polytechnic Institute (SUNY Poly) has been awarded $150,000 in funding, to develop new stacking processes for increasing transistor density in computer chips by the SUNY Applied Materials Research Institute (SAMRI). By using novel interconnect technology between different transistor layers, this stacked arrangement can serve as a more cost-effective alternative to shrinking transistors and potentially lead to faster, more power-efficient computer chips.

“I am grateful to receive this funding from SAMRI. It will help SUNY Poly maintain its important research-focused role supporting the continuation of Moore’s Law without having to shrink transistors, which can lead to computer chips becoming faster and more affordable, while we also seek to enable more efficient AI-specific hardware,” said Dr. Lee. “I also look forward to working closely with Daniel Steinke of NY CREATES to develop these innovative processes using the 300mm wafer line that is available at the Albany Nanotech Complex.”

SAMRI is a partnership between SUNY and Applied Materials, Inc., that serves as an epicenter for research and development activities on advanced materials, devices, manufacturing, and emerging areas of science and technology. As part of this SAMRI award, a PhD researcher is expected to join and support this work.

“On behalf of SUNY Poly, I congratulate Dr. Lee for being selected to receive this award which could lead to next-generation computer chips that are both faster and less expensive to produce, and could help contribute to addressing the chip shortage in the future,” said SUNY Poly Acting President Dr. Tod Laursen. “Dr. Lee’s research is a testament to the caliber of this institute’s faculty, and it showcases how New York State and SUNY Poly’s collaborative high-tech initiatives can help meet the nation’s advanced computing needs.”