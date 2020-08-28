SUNY Oneonta testing sewage for the coronavirus

ONEONTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — SUNY Oneonta students are gearing up to track the coronavirus in wastewater, a method that could detect the virus faster than conventional testing.

The City of Oswego has been testing wastewater since July, but according to the website allotsego, Oneonta is the first SUNY school to take up the mantle.

Samples of sewage will be lab tested and can be narrowed down by testing along the sewage line until the source is discovered. It would give the college several days advance notice of a potential outbreak on campus.

Also on Friday, SUNY Oneonta began pool testing on students and staff.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES