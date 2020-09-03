SUNY Oneonta reports 44 additional COVID-19 cases

ONEONTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — SUNY Oneonta has confirmed dozens more cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The college said 44 new cases were found.
The school contacted the affected students and moved them into isolation. The total number of confirmed cases is now at 289, and the school year has just started.
But SUNY Oneonta is not alone. There have been more than 25,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on college campuses across the United States.
