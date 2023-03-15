ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — SUNY’s annual “Mascot Madness” competition is underway as of Wednesday, a competition to not only bring SUNY mascots together but to see who fans believe is the best in the state. The competition has five rounds of voting, with the full schedule of voting listed below. The bracket itself can also be accessed online.

Last year, Stony Brook University’s “Wolfie” was the winner and was named SUNY’s Mascot Ambasodor. Those who want to be a part of the madness can join in on social media, using the hashtags #SUNY and #MascotMadness to show your support.

Voting schedule: