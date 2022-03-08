ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The State University of New York (SUNY) Board of Trustees has launched the search for the next SUNY chancellor. National executive search firm Isaacson, Miller has been selected to recruit potential candidates for the position.

This comes after former SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras resigned in January amid controversy revolving around former Governor Andrew Cuomo. Former SUNY Oswego President Deborah F. Stanley then was named interim chancellor.

“We have assembled a search committee that is inclusive and representative of our campus community and the wide range of interests needed to bring forward the best candidates to lead the largest university system in the nation,” said SUNY Chairman Dr. Merryl H. Tisch and Vice Chairman Cesar Perales.

Tisch and Perales will co-chair the search committee, which will include multiple subcommittees made up of SUNY students, faculty representatives, and community leaders. The search committee will be assisted by Isaacson, Miller, which is charged with recruiting and reviewing the qualifications of applicants before presenting the candidates to the full Board of Trustees.

“We want to thank all the members of the committees who will devote their time, talents, and input to ensure the next SUNY chancellor encompasses the intellect, experience, and deep commitment to affordability, access, and who will continue to build on the world-class education our students expect and deserve,” said Tisch and Perales.

To apply or nominate someone to be the next SUNY chancellor, you can visit the Isaacson, Miller website.