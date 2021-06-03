SUNY launches campaign that focuses on benefits of community college

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As part of the new SUNY for All program, Chancellor Jim Malatras announced Wednesday the launch of a new campaign highlighting the “opportunity and value” of SUNY’s 30 community colleges.

The “Stay Near, Go Far” campaign will run through September 1 and emphasizes real-life success stories from students at any stage of life. Malatras says that community colleges offer a great path to a SUNY education—or a career—especially for those who may be delaying a college decision this year due to COVID-19.

The chancellor adds that community colleges offer an education at half the average cost of a 4-year college in the U.S. For SUNY’s community colleges, nearly 64% of associate degree graduates have zero student loan debt. In addition to offering industry credentials and certificates with direct career placements, they offer guaranteed transfer to a SUNY four-year institution for an associate of arts or associate of science graduate.

“SUNY community colleges are high quality, affordable access points for students of all ages and backgrounds throughout New York State—whether they’re looking for direct industry preparation, a mid-life career change, or a path to a PhD,” said Chancellor Malatras. “By using SUNY alumni, we are showing individuals seeking that opportunity to upward mobility that a SUNY education, especially at one of our community colleges, can put you on a path of prosperity. Now more than ever, jobs require upskilling and some post-secondary credential and as the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the country, SUNY will lead the way.”

As part of the campaign, SUNY Community College alumni are encouraged to share their success stories on social media using the hashtag #CommunityCollegeGotMeHere.