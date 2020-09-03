SUNY Chancellor sends SUNY Oneonta students home for fall semester

ONEONTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras directed SUNY Oneonta to send its students home for the rest of the semester and to continue remote learning.

As of Thursday afternoon, SUNY Oneonta has seen 389 positive coronavirus cases since the start of the semester, which began on August 24.

The college was in a two-week “pause” period that started on August 30, where the school was focusing on testing to limit the spread of coronavirus. However, due to the uptick in positive cases, the decision to send on-campus students home for the remainder of the semester and continue classes online was made.

In a statement posted on SUNY Oneonta’s website, President Barbara Jean Morris said, “While this is sudden news and something no one wanted, the risk to our campus and Oneonta community is too great. I know the vast majority of our students have been diligent in protecting our campus since day one. We committed to do everything we could to mitigate this situation, and today, that means ending residential housing for this semester. Although this situation is unsettling, I must ask for patience and cooperation from students and families as we work to help students get home to resume remote learning as safely and quickly as possible. We will soon ask all students who have tested negative for COVID-19 to sign up for a move-out time from Friday, Sept. 4, to Monday, Sept. 7. There will also be a process for students who wish to remain on campus to request permission to do so.”

