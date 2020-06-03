SUNY Chancellor leaving position

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, the State University of New York Board of Trustees announced the departure of Chancellor Kristina Johnson.

Dr. Johnson was appointed as president of The Ohio State University. She will start there September 1. She will continue as SUNY Chancellor to help prepare campuses for the fall semester until the interim leader is appointed by the SUNY Board of Trustees.

Dr. Johnson became the thirteenth chancellor of SUNY in 2017.

The SUNY Student Assembly responded to her departure, saying:

“Since arriving at SUNY in 2017, Chancellor Johnson has been a champion for students across the system’s 64 campuses. Chancellor Johnson’s inclusive, student-centric, and results-oriented approach to leadership have left an indelible mark on the system.”

