SUNY Canton police begin using body cameras

CANTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — University police officers at an Upstate SUNY school are starting to experiment with body cameras.

The SUNY Canton Police Department is giving two cameras a trial run. The goal is to acquire six cameras so that each SUNY Canton officer can use the technology.

Officers will begin their shift by checking out a camera, using it to record contact with the student body and public, and then downloading the data to a digital server.

At least two other SUNY schools already have police using body cameras: Stony Brook and Oswego.