SUNY campuses adopt new CDC masking guidelines

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The SUNY system announced Thursday it will be adopting the new CDC masking guidelines.

Under those guidelines, people who are fully vaccinated can gather outdoors without wearing masks, except in certain crowded settings and venues.

Masking is still required for students and instructors in all classroom settings, as well as during commencement events, as they are still considered large gatherings. SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras says he anticipates positive feedback from students about the new rules.

“They’re ready to move beyond this,” he said. “That’s why they’ve been testing all semester, in the past year. That’s why they wear their masks and do social distancing. That’s why they’re vaccinating, because they just want to get this over with.”

The new rule goes into effect immediately.