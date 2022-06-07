ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State University of New York (SUNY) announces an incentive program that will grant an extra $1,000 to students eligible for New York State’s Foster Youth College Success Initiative (FYCSI) who is not already receiving benefits. SUNY says the initiative was established specifically for students who have experienced foster care or are orphans.

SUNY encourages students to sign up for the incentive program to ensure that every eligible student receives the state’s financial aid, benefits, and other supports that are a part of the initiative. State rules require students to self-report their foster background, to protect students privacy. A student may self-report at any time during their college education, according to SUNY.

The SUNY program coincides with a campaign to raise awareness about the educational opportunities available for the foster community that launched Tuesday. SUNY Interim Chancellor, Deborah F. Chancellor, hopes that this $1,000 incentive encourages more students to utilize these benefits.

FYCSI support includes:

Tuition and Fees

Meals and Housing, including recess/intersession housing

Books and Supplies

Transportation

Advisement, Tutoring, and Academic Support

Personal Expenses

Additional services and academic supports through SUNY’s Educational Opportunity Program

All students – regardless of immigration status – are eligible to access funding and resources through FYCSI if they meet the following eligibility criteria: