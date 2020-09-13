SUNY Adirondack confirms positive off-campus coronavirus case

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — SUNY Adirondack has confirmed one student has tested positive for coronavirus. The student who tested positive for the disease is currently isolating off-campus, according to the SUNY coronavirus tracker.

A total of two students are also in mandatory quarantine.

In a Facebook post Monday morning, the college wrote that Warren County Public Health Services had begun contact tracing anyone believed to have been exposed to the student.

Warren County said Monday that the student infected is a resident of Saratoga County, and is being monitored by Saratoga County Public Health.

All students and faculty are being screened upon entry to the SUNY Adirondack campus, either through in-person testing at the Haviland Road entrance or through the CampusClear app. In addition, all students living at the school’s residence hall were given full coronavirus tests during move-in last Monday and Tuesday. Those tests have all come back negative.

SUNY Adirondack started the semester last Wednesday, Sept. 9.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES