Subway conductor pepper sprayed in Manhattan

New York News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File photo: Subway car on the No. 6 line

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A subway conductor was hospitalized overnight after being pepper-sprayed in the face at a Manhattan station early Tuesday, according to the NYPD.

Police say they have not unidentified who attacked the MTA employee with noxious fumes on a northbound No. 6 train. It happened around 1:20 a.m. at the Bleecker Street station, near the corner of Lafayette Street in NoHo.

The suspect fled the station and no arrests had been made as of early Tuesday morning. The conductor was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, authorities said.

The incident temporarily disrupted service along northbound Nos. 4 and 6 trains, which had to run express from the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station to the 14th Street-Union Square station due to the assault.

Local service resumed around 1:45 a.m. but delays were expected, the MTA said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

