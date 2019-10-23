SU students honor Pan Am bombing victims

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — December 21 marks 31 years since the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland. Thirty-five Syracuse University students were among those killed.

In honor of the lives lost, current SU students paid tribute in a special ceremony.

On Tuesday, chairs were set up on the Quad in formation to where the students were seated on the doomed flight. Each current student, who is part of a group called Remembrance Scholars, had a seat matching the victim that they represent.

“It isn’t a passive program, and it relies on everyone year after year being empathetic and caring and taking time to learn the history and to do things like this, which are beautiful active tributes to those lives that were lost,” Remembrance Scholar Erin Gavele said.

Two students from SUNY Oswego and a couple from Clay were also among those killed.