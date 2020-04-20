Facing $35M shortfall, Syracuse University freezes salaries, hiring

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University is another economic casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an announcement Monday, Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud said the university had $35 million in unplanned spending and unrealized revenue. As a result, he says SU is freezing merit pay increases for faculty and staff. Employees in bargaining units will receive pay as directed by contracts.

Syverud and two top administrators will take a 10% pay cut, as will members of the Chancellor’s Council, including vice chancellors, senior vice presidents, and deans. The athletics director and coaches in football, basketball, and lacrosse will also see the 10% pay cut. The funds generated through the measure will be reallocated to support students, faculty, and staff who are particularly impacted by the current situation.

The university is also implementing a hiring freeze for nonessential positions. SU says it will also require each department to cut its expenses by 5%.

While work will progress on renovations to the Carrier Dome and other what it called mission-critical projects, all other capital projects are on hold.

“While there are many unknowns for the coming year, we can realistically expect further and significant financial challenges ahead,” Syverud says. ” We must take action that allows the University to continue delivering on its mission while at the same time securing our financial future.”

