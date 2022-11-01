ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Although it may not seem like Winter is coming with the current warm weather, it is. In a study by WalletHub, writer Adam McCann states “The Old Farmer’s Almanac forecasts below-average temperatures across most of the U.S., along with strong storms bringing heavy rain, sleet and snow.”

WalletHub conducted a study ranking the cheapest and easiest to reach U.S. destinations for the winter. The study focuses most on cost and convivence rather than scenic quality.

According to the study, New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA holds the top spot for the lowest travel cost and fewest hassles. These destinations also hold the most attractions for travelers. When looking at the highest travel costs and most hassles, Albany-Schenectady and Troy, NY take the 29th spot out of the 32 areas observed. The local area also came in 29th spot for attractions with Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT coming in last.

Although New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA holds the most attractions and lowest travel costs, WalletHub explains the area is on the higher end for local prices coming in 31 out of 32. The area for the lowest local cost comes to be Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN. The Albany-Schenectady-Troy area lands in the middle for local cost and 28th with fewer cold weather activities than other areas in the U.S.