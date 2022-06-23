ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – WalletHub released a study with updated rankings for the safest states during COVID-19 based on available data as of Wednesday, June 22. WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across five key metrics and ranked them accordingly.
The five key metrics that WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across include vaccination rate, positive testing rate, hospitalization rate, death rate, and level of community transmission. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the safest conditions. They then determined the weighted average across all metrics to calculate an overall score for each state.
Top 10 safest states during COVID
- Kansas
- North Carolina
- Maine
- Nebraska
- District of Columbia
- South Dakota
- Iowa
- Virginia
- Alaska
- Texas
Top 10 least safe states during COVID
- Tennessee
- West Virginia
- Nevada
- Kentucky
- Michigan
- North Dakota
- Montana
- Wisconsin
- Georgia
- New Jersey
New York’s safety ranking during COVID
- First for vaccination rate (tied with Connecticut, District of Columbia, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania)
- Seventh for positive testing rate
- Twenty-first for level of community transmission
- Twenty-fifth overall COVID safety ranking
- Thirty-fourth for death rate