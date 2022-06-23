ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – WalletHub released a study with updated rankings for the safest states during COVID-19 based on available data as of Wednesday, June 22. WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across five key metrics and ranked them accordingly.

The five key metrics that WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across include vaccination rate, positive testing rate, hospitalization rate, death rate, and level of community transmission. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the safest conditions. They then determined the weighted average across all metrics to calculate an overall score for each state.

Top 10 safest states during COVID

Kansas

North Carolina

Maine

Nebraska

District of Columbia

South Dakota

Iowa

Virginia

Alaska

Texas

Top 10 least safe states during COVID

Tennessee

West Virginia

Nevada

Kentucky

Michigan

North Dakota

Montana

Wisconsin

Georgia

New Jersey

New York’s safety ranking during COVID