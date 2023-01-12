ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Whether or not you’ve read the books or seen the movies, Harry Potter remains one of the most popular fictional series of all time. With the wizarding world continuing to be a popular interest, Yellow Octopus wanted to find out which states love Harry Potter the most and learn of their favorite parts of the series.

Yellow Octopus reports New York ranks number three among the most Harry Potter-obsessed states conducting almost 5,000 Potter-related searches per 100,000 residents. The data reveled more about the empire states favorites from the magical series.

Favorite book: The Prisoner of Azkaban

Favorite location: Diagon Alley

Favorite side character: Hermione Granger

Favorite spell: Lumos

Research reports Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows is the most popular book throughout the states with 26 states in favor of the seventh book.