ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – McAfee analyzed Federal Trade Commission (FTC) data to uncover the latest facts and trends for identity theft in the United States. New York ranked the eighth highest state per capita for identify theft according to the study.

The number of identity theft cases reported to the FTC has increased over the last five years. According to the FTC’s Consumer Sentinel Network (CSN) report, the number of reported cases more than doubled from 2019 to 2020.

There are different types of identity theft, ranging from compromised health care data to credit card information being stolen. The five most common types of identity theft are financial, medical, criminal, synthetic, and child, according to McAfee.

Most common types of identity theft

Financial identity theft: This form of identity theft involves someone stealing your financial information. For instance, your credit card number can be stolen and used to make a purchase.

This form of identity theft involves someone stealing your financial information. For instance, your credit card number can be stolen and used to make a purchase. Medical identity theft: With medical identity theft, someone steals your personal information to obtain health care services. For example, someone else uses your identity to obtain prescription drugs.

With medical identity theft, someone steals your personal information to obtain health care services. For example, someone else uses your identity to obtain prescription drugs. Criminal identity theft: This form of identity theft occurs when someone else uses your name when arrested. You’ll know this has happened to you if you receive a court summons, for instance, that you had no involvement with.

This form of identity theft occurs when someone else uses your name when arrested. You’ll know this has happened to you if you receive a court summons, for instance, that you had no involvement with. Synthetic identity theft: This form of identity theft is when someone creates a fake identity using someone’s real information. For instance, an imposter might create a fake identity using someone else’s real birthdate and Social Security number to apply for a loan.

This form of identity theft is when someone creates a fake identity using someone’s real information. For instance, an imposter might create a fake identity using someone else’s real birthdate and Social Security number to apply for a loan. Child identity theft: With child identity theft, a person uses a minor’s personal information to commit bank fraud or another form of identity theft.

Identity theft has become increasingly more common in the United States over the past five years due to internet usage and access. Social media platforms, businesses, banking companies, and many other online sites can be hacked by scammers who try to steal people’s personal information.

Top 10 states with the highest identity theft rates

State Number of reports per 100,000 residents Rhode Island 2,857 Kansas 1,355 Illinois 924 Louisiana 732 Georgia 618 Nevada 584 Colorado 583 New York 563 Delaware 560 Florida 515

Top 10 states with the lowest identity theft rates

State Number of reports per 100,000 residents South Dakota 76 Montana 106 Wyoming 107 Iowa 119 Alaska 122 Nebraska 125 North Dakota 131 Vermont 132 Idaho 152 West Virginia 159

What to do if you believe you’re a victim of identity theft