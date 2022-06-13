ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – WalletHub compared the 50 states across 26 key indicators to determine which states are the most fun. NY ranked fourth overall and first for restaurants per capita.

WalletHub determined the states that offer a variety of activities that everyone will be able to find something that excites them. The data set ranges from movie costs to accessibility of national parks to restaurants per capita.

Overall top 10 most fun states:

California Florida Nevada New York Illinois Colorado Washington Texas Minnesota Louisiana

NY rankings: