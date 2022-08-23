ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new Wallethub study shows the best and worst community colleges across the United States. According to the report, community colleges offer students the ability to get higher education without breaking the bank, but they do vary in quality and affordability.

During the 2021-2022 school year, the report said tuition and fees for full-time, in-state enrollment at a public two-year college averaged $3,800 per year versus $10,740 at a public four-year school and $38,070 at a four-year private school. Community colleges also often provide more flexible schedules, smaller class sizes, and rigorous coursework.

To rank the community colleges, WalletHub evaluated 677 schools in the U.S. based on cost and financing, education outcomes, and career outcomes. These are the best and worst community colleges in New York, according to Wallethub.

Rank Community College Total score 1 CUNY Queensborough Community College 60.18 2 CUNY Stella and Charles Guttman Community College 58.48 3 Nassau Community College 58.47 4 Columbia-Greene Community College 58.42 5 CUNY LaGuardia Community College 58.33 6 Rockland Community College 58.24 7 Hudson Valley Community College 57.79 8 Suffolk County Community College 57.68 9 Fulton-Montgomery Community College 56.34 10 Erie Community College 54.81 11 CUNY Hostos Community College 54.81 12 Dutchess Community College 54.73 13 Monroe Community College 54.44 14 SUNY Broome Community College 54.17 15 Genesee Community College 53.91 16 Mohawk Valley Community College 53.82 17 CUNY Kingsborough Community College 53.67 18 SUNY Corning Community College 53.45 19 Orange County Community College 53.43 20 Ulster County Community College 53.25 21 Jamestown Community College 52.87 22 Jefferson Community College 52.86 23 CUNY Bronx Community College 52.73 24 Schenectady County Community College 52.61 25 CUNY Borough of Manhattan Community College 52.49 26 Onondaga Community College 52.17 27 Tompkins Cortland Community College 51.64 28 SUNY Westchester Community College 51.56 29 Herkimer County Community College 51.21 30 SUNY Adirondack 49.42

To view the full report, you can visit the Wallethub website.