ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to WalletHub, whose recent study—”2023’s Best States to Retire”—tracked the financial burdens of the current economy, many are retiring later than expected. Therefore, instead of asking when to throw in the towel, the study questioned where the best place is to do so.

The study compared the 50 states across 47 key indicators of retirement-friendliness, including affordability, health-related factors, and overall quality of life. New York ranked in the bottom five.

The state came in dead last for affordability, thanks in part to the adjusted cost of living and the annual cost of in-home services. High taxes also played a part in the bottom-tier ranking, the study found.

Nearby Massachusetts made the top 20, however. The state came in first for WalletHub’s quality of life ranking, and its healthcare system outpaced most of the U.S.

The top five states to retire in, researchers said, are Virginia, Florida, Colorado, Wyoming, and Delaware. A full list of rankings can be seen below.

Best and worst states to retire in 2023: