ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new year means new goals with working out, getting fit, eating healthy, have always been at the top of people’s list. Curious as to which states were most active and which weren’t, QuoteWizard conducted a study based on CDC Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS).

According to QuoteWizard, the most physically active states are Colorado, Utah, and Washington with a percentage of people who exercise upwards of 80. Colorado held 25% of people who are obese, Utah with 31%, and Washington with 29%. New York ranked lower on the list with 74% of people who exercise and 29% of people who are obese. Overall, in the United States, 76% of people exercise and 34% are obese. Nationally, exercise rates have fallen 1% and obesity rates have risen 10% over the past four years.

Arkansas, Mississippi, and Alabama fall at the bottom of the list with the percentage of people who exercise in the 60s and the percentage of people who are obese close to 40. Check out the study by QuoteWizard for more information.