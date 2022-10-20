ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to a study by MyeListing.com, analysts found that %15 of Americans are not currently caught up on rent. Estimates from the most recent federal data available show this equates to around 6 million American households.

MyeListing reports that renting an apartment in the US has become a burden for millions of Americans due to rising inflation and housing costs. MyeListing analyzed the US Census Bureau’s American Household Pulse Survey and found 19% of renters in NY are having trouble keeping up with rent this fall. Out of the top ten states that have the highest percentage of renters unable to keep up on rent, NY lands seventh. MyeListing also found,

In 2021, 20% of renters were having trouble keeping up with rent

In 2020, 19% of renters were burdened in the state of New York

Nationwide, 15% are behind on rent

18% of renters in New York City are behind on rent

The study lists South Dakota at the top spot going from 12% in 2020 to 26% of people unable to keep up on rent in 2022. Idaho rounds out the list with only 3% having trouble keeping up on rent in 2022.