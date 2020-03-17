Stuck at home? Gardening is a fun way to spend time with your kids

RHINEBECK, N.Y. (NEWS10) -The Coronavirus has sent kids home from school, parents are having to work from home and with social distancing urging us to stay home, what can you and your kids do to pass the time?

Have you tried gardening? Spring is on March 19, this year. The best time to plant your seeds is about six weeks before the last frost and according to the Cornell Cooperative Extension for Rennselaer County the average day of the last frost is in early May.

Follow the directions for planting your seeds.

To start a small garden all you need is some planting dirt, seeds of what you want to grow, small potting containers and water.

It’s very important to put the seeds at the right depth.

Once you have watered the seeds set them aside, keep moist and out of direct sunlight. As the days go on you and your kids can watch as the seedlings begin to sprout.

When the weather warms up and the seedling has developed its a simple task to re-pot or to place them in a space you have set aside for your garden. If you don’t have a yard you can use a large bucket to replant them in.

LATEST STORIES: