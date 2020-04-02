Live Now
Stratton VA looking to staff hospitals statewide

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Stratton VA Hospital is putting out a call for medical professionals and volunteers to staff hospitals that serve military veterans across New York State.

The VA has several positions they’re looking to fill, including doctors of all specialties, respiratory therapists, nurses and housekeeping aides. They are also reaching out to recent retirees with experience to help with the COVID-19 response.

Interested candidates are encouraged to visit the below websites for additional information or to apply:

For those interested in Travel Nurse Corps (TNC) Nurse Practitioner (NP) and Registered Nurses (RN) positions, please visit:

You may also contact Ian Hunt, Stratton VA HR Specialist at: 518-626-6956 or ian.hunt@va.gov.

