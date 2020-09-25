Stewart’s to offer free coffee on National Coffee Day

by: Isabella Colello

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Coffee shops are brewing up celebrations for National Coffee Day on Tuesday.

As the annual day is around the corner, Stewarts Shop will offer free coffees to all customers starting at noon on September 29. According to the shop, no additional purchase necessary to receive the promotion.

Additionally, the offer applies to any size, type and flavor of coffee.

Stewarts Shop reported that over 102,510 free coffees were provided during the 2019 celebration.

