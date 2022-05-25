ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The need for blood donations doesn’t take a summer vacation. The warmer months are a challenging time to collect enough blood donations to meet the needs of patients. That’s why, for the seventh year, Stewart’s Shops is treating Red Cross donors to free pints of ice cream as part of the “Give a Pint, Get a Pint” program.

For the month of June, presenting donors at blood drives in 26 counties across Upstate New York will receive a voucher for a free pint of Stewart’s Shops ice cream or gelato. Vouchers can be redeemed at any Stewart’s location.

Gary Dake, President of Stewart’s Shops and loyal blood donor says, “This is one of our favorite campaigns because we are helping people in need of lifesaving blood. When you give a pint, you’ll get a pint of Stewart’s ice cream. And what’s better than ice cream in the summer?”

Every day, the Red Cross must collect enough blood to meet the needs of accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer, or sickle cell disease. Someone needs blood every two seconds.

“We are thrilled to partner with Stewart’s Shops again this year with this critical and fun promotion. When summer hits our blood donations start to slow down yet the need for blood is constant. “Give A Pint, Get A Pint” is a great way to remind people that their donation could save a life while getting thanked with the ultimate summer treat, ice cream”, said Kevin Coffey, Regional CEO, American Red Cross, Eastern New York Region.

The Red Cross needs to collect about 12,500 blood donations and more than 2,700 platelet donations to meet the needs of patients at about 2,500 hospitals and other facilities across the country. In most cases, you will not be deferred if you have received a COVID-19 vaccine and you’re feeling well when you go to give.

“Give a Pint, Get a Pint” counties in the Capital Region:

Albany

Clinton

Essex

Franklin

Fulton

Hamilton

Montgomery

Rensselaer

Saratoga

Schenectady

Schoharie

Warren

Washington

The “Give a Pint, Get a Pint” program runs from June 1-30. To find a blood drive near you, check the Red Cross website.