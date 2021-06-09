Stewart’s Shops expanding footprint in Central NY with Blueox deal

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops announced its acquisition of the remaining Blueox Neighborhood Markets on Monday, but the Saratoga Springs based company isn’t stopping there when it comes to increasing their presence in New York state.

“We just have the same principles and values, and a big chain coming in does nothing for this area,” Julia Miller, Senior Vice President, Blueox Energy Products & Services, said.

Miller said the decision to hand over the company’s eight remaining stores to Stewart’s Shops was a no-brainer. Stewart’s will be acquiring locations in Fort Plain, Bridgewater, Hamilton, Norwich, Oxford, Mount Upton, Ithaca, and they’re also taking our Jacksonville location—expanding their reach in Central New York.

“We’re there already, but we don’t have the saturation we do in the Capital Region,” Erica Komoroske, Director of Public Relations, said. “You know, we are growing at Stewart’s; we’re up to 348 stores.”

Last November, Stewart’s acquired Red-Kap with its eight convenience stores, four car washes, and a fuel distribution deal to over 75 dealers. However, the Blueox acquisition will be only brick and mortar convenience stores.

More stores and a list of company takeovers mean Stewart’s is also expanding behind the scenes to ramp up production.

“Right now, we’re completing a 54,000 square foot addition to our dry warehouse that will be up and running around the 4th of July,” Jim Norton, VP of Plant Operation, said.

Additionally, this growth could lead to hiring additional employees and expanding refrigerated space at headquarters as well.

“We know that our employees are going to be in good hands moving forward. So, we’re excited for the opportunities this going to lead for them,” Miller said.