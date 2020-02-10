Stewart’s Shops ditching plastic bags

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops is doing away with its plastic bags.
Starting March 1, customers will either have to bring their own bags or be charged five centers for a paper bag.
Stewart’s is also selling reusable bags for 99 cents.
The plastic bag ban covers all Stewart’s Shops in New York state.
